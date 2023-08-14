'Is it worth setting up a racecourse to stage one fixture?' - Wetherby boss voices concerns over Flat racing

Wetherby chief executive Jonjo Sanderson has raised concerns about the sustainability of Flat racing at the track as work on major reforms to next year's fixture list nears completion.

Flat racing was introduced at Wetherby in 2015 and this year the West Yorkshire course staged four fixtures between April and June, following on from the conclusion of its jumps season.

However, with radical changes to the fixture list set to be implemented as part of British racing's premierisation strategy, there is uncertainty surrounding Flat racing at Wetherby, with the track owning only one of its fixtures.