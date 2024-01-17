Iroko 'back in work' and given Cheltenham Festival novice chase entries after making quicker recovery than expected

Last season's Martin Pipe winner Iroko could yet make it to the Cheltenham Festival, with joint-trainer Oliver Greenall revealing the six-year-old had recovered quicker than expected from a foot injury previously thought to have ruled him out for the season.

Iroko gave Greenall and his training partner Josh Guerriero the highest-profile win of their careers with a length-and-a-half success in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle named after the legendary trainer at last year's festival, and then finished third in Grade 1 company at Aintree.

He started this season with an authoritative three-and-a-quarter-length success at Warwick on his chasing debut, after which he was cut to 10-1 for the Turners and Brown Advisory at this year's meeting. However, it was announced in November an injury to the sole of his foot had ruled him out for the season.

On Tuesday he was a surprise entry for the Arkle, for which he is a best-priced 25-1, and Turners, for which he is a 16-1 chance. Speaking to the Racing Post on Wednesday while on holiday, Greenall said that while the entry was tentative the exciting chaser was back in work.

Oliver Greenall: joint-trainer of Iroko Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"He seems to be doing well, better than expected," he explained. "He's back in work and we'll see how we go, it's still not a definite we'll get to Cheltenham but we put him in just in case. If he does get there he'll probably have to go straight to Cheltenham, we can't get a run into him as there aren't many suitable races.

"We might just have to give him a good racecourse gallop and go straight there. But we're just playing it by ear."

He is JP McManus's only entry in the Arkle on day one over two miles, while the owner also has 12-1 shot Fact To File and 14-1 chance Corbetts Cross in the Turners on day three over two and a half miles. Fact To File and Corbetts Cross are a shorter price in ante-post lists for the Brown Advisory on day two.

Iroko won over two miles and four and a half furlongs at last year's festival before stepping up in trip at Aintree and had been thought of as a Brown Advisory contender by bookmakers after his Warwick win, but Greenall said at the time he would look to keep the him to two and a half miles this season and William Hill, who offer the non-runner, no bet guarantee, make him just a 6-1 shot for the Turners in March.

Turners Novices' Chase, 1.30 Cheltenham, March 14

bet365: 11-8 Gaelic Warrior, 6 Il Est Francais, 10 Facile Vega, Found A Fifty, 12 Corbetts Cross, Fact To File, Grangeclare West, 14 Hermes Allen, 16 Grey Dawning, Iroko, 20 bar.

