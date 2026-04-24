Investment firm agrees £19.6m payment to clients of John Dance's WealthTek after failings identified

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An investment manager has agreed to pay nearly £20 million to clients of John Dance, whose company WealthTek went into administration in 2023 amid allegations of fraud and money laundering.

Sapia Partners LLP will pay £19,637,950 to clients of WealthTek after reaching a voluntary agreement with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which also censured the firm for failings in its conduct.

Sapia, which managed funds for clients, began working with WealthTek in 2013 to invest money on its behalf. However, the FCA found it did not have sufficient safeguards in place to protect this money and funds which resulted from the activities of WealthTek.