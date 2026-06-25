Investigation prompts bank to pay £37 million to clients of John Dance's collapsed financial firm WealthTek

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A bank has agreed to pay more than £37 million for failures linked to the collapse of John Dance’s financial empire for which the one-time prominent owner is due to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges next year.

Caceis UK will make a voluntary payment of £37.1m to clients of Dance’s WealthTek after an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found it had failed to act on information about the investment firm, which “left clients exposed to the risk of financial crime”.

Caceis UK handled financial transactions for WealthTek and was responsible for keeping assets safe. However, it allowed WealthTek to hold money for clients when not authorised to do so, opened new accounts for WealthTek and failed to monitor them, and did not take “sufficient action” when discovering WealthTek was holding client assets it was not permitted to.

Including the payment by Caceis UK, more than £56m will have been returned to former clients of WealthTek after Barclays made payments in excess of £9m and Sapia Partners handed over £19.6m for their own failures related to the firm's closure.

Therese Chambers, FCA joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “Strong financial crime controls keep clients’ assets safe. Caceis UK’s failures exposed clients to serious risk."

WealthTek, and associated firms Vertem Asset Management and Malloch Melville, were closed in April 2023 after an FCA investigation discovered “serious regulatory and operational issues”.

Dance, principal partner at Newcastle-based WealthTek, was subsequently charged in December 2024 with money laundering and fraud in what the FCA described as “one of the most serious and largest frauds we have ever investigated”.

The FCA alleged Dance transferred more than £64m in client funds for his own use in pursuing a “lavish lifestyle” which included owning a string of racehorses and a nightclub.

In February last year, Dance pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. His trial is due to take place at Southwark Crown Court in September next year.

Read more:

MPs write to justice secretary asking for criminal proceedings against John Dance to be brought forward

John Dance pleads not guilty as he appears in court over £64 million fraud claims

Clients of John Dance's WealthTek to receive £6.3m from Barclays after money laundering failures

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