Britain
premium
Investigation into positive test result of Richard Hannon-trained Solario winner yet to be concluded nearly four years on
Richard Hannon: trainer of Etonian, who it is understood to have provided a positive post-race sample after winning the 2020 Solario StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker
An investigation into a positive post-race sample taken from a winning horse nearly four years ago has yet to be concluded by the BHA, the Racing Post understands.
Etonian, trained by Richard Hannon for owner Julie Wood, finished first in the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on August 23, 2020 as the 15-8 favourite.
However, two sources have told the Racing Post that the prohibited raceday substance tramadol was discovered in a sample provided by the two-year-old after the race.
