Investigation into positive test result of Richard Hannon-trained Solario winner yet to be concluded nearly four years on

An investigation into a positive post-race sample taken from a winning horse nearly four years ago has yet to be concluded by the BHA, the Racing Post understands.

Etonian , trained by Richard Hannon for owner Julie Wood, finished first in the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on August 23, 2020 as the 15-8 favourite.

However, two sources have told the Racing Post that the prohibited raceday substance tramadol was discovered in a sample provided by the two-year-old after the race.