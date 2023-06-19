Interference rules and penalties a 'significant area for potential change' as BHA sets out timetable

Tougher penalties for interference may be on the way after the BHA signalled a widescale consultation is entering its latter stages – one year on from the Royal Ascot controversy that highlighted the need for change.

Paul Hanagan’s winning ride on The Ridler in last year’s Norfolk Stakes provided a compelling reason for the rules to be revisited, with the rider widely criticised for hampering Crispy Cat and Brave Nation in the closing stages of the race.

The ride was described as a “professional foul” by broadcaster Kevin Blake, while Freddie Tylicki, who was also speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports Racing, said “a ride like that shouldn’t be happening”.

The consultation into penalties for riding offences, with particular focus on sanctions for interference, was launched by the BHA last August with input sought from participants and a plan for any new penalties to be implemented for the start of this year’s Flat season in March.

However, the process is now expected to be completed by the end of 2023 following further discussions with groups such as the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and National Trainers Federation (NTF).

Tim Naylor, BHA director of integrity and regulation, said: “The BHA has been engaging with the PJA and jockeys, alongside the NTF and trainers, owners, and other stakeholders, on a consultation regarding the sport’s penalty structure. This was a project which was planned to follow on from the recent re-write of the rules of racing, to ensure that the sport’s penalties remain appropriate, and in line with the revised rules.

“Following the initial extensive period of consultation, which was completed earlier this year, the BHA is developing a suite of recommendations. The intention is that these recommendations will be discussed in the coming months with the PJA and jockeys alongside trainers and other stakeholders as part of a second round of consultation, prior to any finalised changes being incorporated into the rules of racing.

“The objective is to complete this project before the end of the year. While the recommendations will cover various aspects of the rules and penalty structure, one significant area for potential change relates to interference and running and riding offences.”

Questions to answer: what happened in last year's Norfolk Stakes

The Ridler’s win in last year’s Norfolk Stakes was one of the most talked about performances of the week, not because of his starting price of 50-1 but because of the ride he received.

Racing prominently on the far side of the field, The Ridler drifted all the way across his rivals to the near side in the final furlong, in the process hampering Crispy Cat and Brave Nation, who finished third and fourth respectively.

The Ridler (red silks) continues to hang to his left and starts to come across Brave Nation (yellow and green) Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Hanagan was banned for ten days for careless riding, while Ruby Walsh, speaking on ITV Racing, said the result showed the “fouler gets the benefit in racing rather than the fouled”.

After stewards allowed the result to stand, Kia Joorabchian, the owner of Crispy Cat and Walbank, who finished second, lodged an appeal against the result .

The appeal was subsequently dismissed by a disciplinary panel, although in its findings it called on the review into riding offences to go further than being "merely confined to the matter of penalties".

While potential changes to penalties in British racing goes to further discussion, talks are also set to take place between jockeys and the BHA regarding the whip.

The new whip rules were brought into force in February over jumps, and at the end of March on the Flat, with four riders – Kielan Woods, Marco Ghiani, Jonjo O’Neill and Paula Muir – receiving the most significant bans yet when hit with a combined 123 days of suspensions last week.

A BHA spokesman said: “The BHA is constantly monitoring the data around breaches of the new whip rules, and engaging in constructive dialogue with the PJA and senior jockeys. This dialogue has led to a number of adjustments which have already been introduced to the rules and penalty structure.

“The BHA and PJA have also agreed that, at around the six-month stage following implementation, we would review what has worked well, what is still creating challenges, and what further adjustments could be made to the framework.”

