'It was relentless' - inspection called at Nottingham after 45mm of rain hits track

Monday's evening fixture at Nottingham is subject to a 10.30am inspection after 45mm of rain on Sunday left some areas of the track unraceable.

The thundery downpours changed the going description to heavy (from good) and officials will check the course to see if any significant improvement has been made in the vulnerable areas.

The seven-race card is due to start at 5.55 and the forecast for the day is dry and mainly overcast with some sunny spells.

Clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: "We had a total of 45mm of rain yesterday, with 36mm falling between 6pm and midnight. We've been dry since then but there are a couple of areas on the track we're not completely happy with.

"It's a hell of a lot to fall in such a short space of time and it was relentless last night. When it falls in that volume it can be sat there a while and we do need to see improvement.

"We're forecast a dry day and with us being an evening fixture it gives us a bit more time."

There are no problems anticipated at the day's other five meetings at Lingfield, Wolverhampton, Carlisle in the afternoon and Kilbeggan and Windsor in the evening.

The going at Carlisle has been changed to good to soft, soft in places (from good to firm, good in places) after 21mm of rain on Sunday.

