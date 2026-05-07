Increased attendances, course developments and prize-money investments: the key takeaways from Newbury's 2025 results

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Newbury racecourse released its full-year results on Thursday for the period ending December 31, 2025. As one of Britain's premier venues for Flat and jumps racing, the performance of the track last year provides an insight into the status and outlook for the sport on a wider scale.

People are returning to the races

Spectators surged back into Newbury last year with a 24 per cent increase in the number of people attending fixtures (165,492), helping to contribute to a six per cent growth in revenue.

This uplift matches the positive figures put out for the Christmas period and overall Racecourse Association (RCA) totals which showed more than five million people went racing in Britain for the first time since 2019.

According to Dominic Burke, Newbury's chairman, the boost in attendances was down to "dynamic pricing, targeted ticket schemes and loyalty programmes", while there was also an expansion in the number of music nights to four from two (which has been retained for 2026) highlighting the importance to the public of making racing an all-day premium event and experience worth paying for.

The positivity around attendances has carried on into 2026, with Newmarket reporting a surge in attendees aged 18-24 for the Guineas meeting, and Punchestown drawing 43,572 for Champion Hurdle day.

Environmental future-proofing essential

Extreme fluctuations in weather are becoming more common, with a dry April in Britain following a winter when some areas of the country had record levels of rainfall.

Drought conditions were prevalent last summer and some early predictions are being made by meteorologists that temperatures could soar as high as 40C in parts of Britain this summer.

Last September, the BHA highlighted the importance of "sustainable and responsible" consumption as water as a key pillar of its Racing Resilient environmental report.

With such conditions placing stress on water supplies, it seemed notable that Newbury highlighted investment into "a reservoir to provide year-round watering capability" within its results.

This is in addition to the creation of a "new canter down" beside the home straight to ensure that the integrity of the racing surface remains as high as it can be for a track which regularly hosts fixtures.

Words Of Truth beats Into The Sky in last year's Mill Reef Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Investing in the top end

As British racing grapples with which direction it wants to head in for its growth and prosperity, Newbury is throwing its weight behind investment into the top end to lift the whole.

This is most apparent by the decision to add £50,000 to the prize fund for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes on September 19, taking the total value of the race to £175,000 for 2026.

Newbury's investment has been mirrored by interest from sponsors, with William Hill and Boylesports signing "multi-year" deals to back the Super Saturday card in February and the Lockinge Stakes meeting respectively.

The development of the top end is increasingly a focus for some in Britain, with this being the emphasis behind the proposal to create a tier of 'super-premium racedays' known as Project Pace.

Ascot stands alone

Ascot's decision to pull the ripcord and leave the RCA has not been repeated by Newbury, which has instead rowed in with the likes of York and Goodwood in allowing more time for review and potential changes internally at the organisation.

Burke said: "We have been actively engaged in collaborative and constructive discussions to help find a solution to governance reform of the RCA. Clearly a comprehensive review is required in order to undertake any potential changes and as such Newbury recognises the requirements for more time to enable the detailed consultation to take place.

"We will work constructively with other stakeholders in the coming weeks to play our part in helping the RCA identify and successfully implement the governance changes which address the points in the initial letter."

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