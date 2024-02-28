Impressive Dublin Racing Festival winner Kelso-bound but lucrative Morebattle Hurdle bid a '50-50' chance

Impressive Dublin Racing Festival winner Brucio will run at Kelso on Saturday, but trainer Stuart Crawford is torn between a lucrative tilt at the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50 ) or pitching her into Grade 2 company.

The six-year-old broke her maiden in stylish fashion at Catterick last month and took another huge step forward with a six-length victory in the €100,000 Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown under JJ Slevin.

Brucio has the option of the Premier Novices' Hurdle (2.17 ), with Crawford believing the longer trip could play to her strengths, but the Morebattle has the lure of a £100,000 bonus should she win and then follow up at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

Crawford said: "Brucio will more than likely go to Kelso this weekend but whether it will be the Grade 2 novice or the handicap, I'm not sure yet. We're 50-50 at the minute. She was impressive at Leopardstown and you'd be hoping she'd be open to a bit more improvement as she's fairly unexposed.

"We'll end up running in whichever race she seems to have a better chance in. You'd imagine the trip in the novice race might suit her better. The handicapper gave her a big rise for her win at Leopardstown. Looking back on the way she was ridden and the way the race panned out, it kind of played into her hands. But you'd take a winner at the Dublin Racing Festival every day of the week, it was great to get it."

Should Brucio, who runs in the double-green silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, contest the Morebattle and emerge victorious then she could bid to plunder the bonus that was won by the Emmet Mullins-trained The Shunter in 2021. She holds three festival entries, including in the County Hurdle and the Martin Pipe.

Owners Isaac Souede (left) and Simon Munir (right) could be in line for a big day at Kelso Credit: Edward Whitaker

Crawford said: "She's in the Morebattle and has entries at Cheltenham, so there's an outside chance that the bonus could come into play. It's a bit of a lottery ticket so it would definitely come under consideration.

"We'll see about Cheltenham as there's a couple of other targets later in the season. If we go to Cheltenham she would have had plenty of racing in a short period of time, but we'll play it by ear after this weekend."

Crawford also revealed that Lily Du Berlais , herself a Dublin Racing Festival winner in 2022 but absent since last April, could also run in Kelso's Grade 2 novice hurdle.

He added: "Lily Du Berlais has been ready to go but she had a couple of minor setbacks which caused her to miss a few targets. She may or may not go on Saturday as there's a race at Catterick the following week that we could end up starting her off in."

Read this next:

Nicky Henderson eyes up Kelso on Saturday with potential £100,000 Cheltenham bonus up for grabs

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.