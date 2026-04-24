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'I'm really pleased Dan's got me in his sights' - Martin Pipe welcomes Skelton taking direct aim at his record

Dan Skelton: eyeing Martin Pipe's incredible winners record
Dan Skelton is eyeing Martin Pipe's incredible winners record
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Fifteen-time champion trainer Martin Pipe has welcomed Dan Skelton's intention to try and surpass his all-time British record of 243 winners in a jumps season.

Pipe, whose first trainers' title was secured in the 1988-89 campaign, collected his 15th and final championship 21 years ago, but it was the 1999-2000 season when he set a tally that newly crowned champion Skelton very much has in his mind for next term.

In a recent interview, Skelton, who on Wednesday completed a clean sweep of training a winner at every British racecourse in the same season courtesy of Heltenham's success at Perth, said he was "thinking about trying to beat Martin Pipe's record", having conquered other notable landmarks including becoming the first jumps trainer to surpass £4 million in prize-money in a campaign.

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Lambourn correspondent

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