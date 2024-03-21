'I'm raring to go' - Cieren Fallon to return from freak stalls injury on Friday as he goes freelance

Two-time champion apprentice Cieren Fallon is set to have his first ride in more than four months at Lingfield on Friday after recovering from ankle and knee ligament damage he sustained in a stalls accident at Newcastle in November.

The 24- year-old has just his second ride for trainers Jim and Suzi Best aboard Comedian Leader in division two of the 7f handicap, the final race on the card at the Surrey track.

Fallon, who revealed to the Racing Post in January that he would not continue as Qatar Racing's second jockey in 2024, has been making much use of the Injured Jockeys Fund facility at Peter O’Sullevan House in Newmarket over the winter to speed his recovery.

The Group 1-winning rider, who achieved his best tally of 84 winners in 2021, had ridden two Listed winners for William Haggas in the days before his mount Persian Blue burst out of the stalls prior to a 6f novice event at Gosforth Park on November 10.

Cieren Fallon (right) riding out for William Haggas on Thursday morning

Fallon said: “I’ve been riding out for Mr Haggas for the past three weeks and my rehab has been good. I’ve ridden work all over, including on the waterhall gallop, Racecourse Side and the Al Bahathri Polytrack, so I’m raring to go.

"I got the green light from Jerry Hill [BHA chief medical adviser] on Monday to return. It’s hard to get rides at the moment, especially on the all-weather as many of the same horses are running and they have the same jockeys riding them, so I’m very lucky to be given this opportunity.

“I was in flying form before the injury and I could have ridden 30 or 40 more winners through the winter, but that’s how it goes.”

On his Lingfield return, he said: “Hopefully it goes well and I don’t feel any pain during the race or after it. Mr Haggas doesn't have many runners at the moment, but I am riding Montassib for the stable in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday. I’m looking forward to that, and he would have a nice chance.”

Fallon, who will be riding freelance for the first time in 2024 after his Qatar association ended, added: “I’m not sure who I’ll be riding for this year, but it’s a case of me putting a few feelers out and going out and riding out at different places when I can.

"I had a word with Marco Botti, who said he would let me come in and sit on a couple for him, and also Harry Eustace, James Ferguson, James Horton and Stuart Williams. I’ve had a lot of support, but it’s hard as there’s not a great deal going on. Hopefully when the season gets going opportunities will come along."

