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'I'm over the moon to see him' - Constitution Hill pulls in a crowd of fans at Sandown meet and greet
Around 200 people admired the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner
Constitution Hill made one last public appearance before a well-earned summer holiday when starring in a meet-and-greet with jumps fans, a number of whom got the chance to have their photograph taken with the former superstar hurdler.
On the final day of a season in which Nicky Henderson's chief flagbearer made a successful switch to Flat racing following his third fall in four starts, the nine-year-old paraded in the sun on a lawn close to Sandown's pre-parade ring.
A crowd of around 200 people admired the nine-year-old along with trainer Nicky Henderson, owner Michael Buckley and jockey Nico de Boinville, who partnered Constitution Hill to ten jumps wins, including a runaway triumph in the 2023 Champion Hurdle.
"I'm over the moon to see him," said Gill Butler from Dorking. "It's just a joy. He's the most beautiful, magnificent horse. We all want him to be well – and I think he is now living his best life."
Agreement on that came from Newmarket's Sally Bentick, who was one of those thrilled to be invited by Buckley to have her photo taken with Constitution Hill.
"Watching his first Flat race at Southwell was incredible and it proved that Flat racing is the way forward for him," said Bentick, whose husband Lee added: "As horse lovers, we couldn't stand to see him keep falling. I'm happy we now get to enjoy him on the Flat."
Another delighted to have seen Constitution Hill close up was Alex Towers from London.
"For whatever reason, this horse has really captured the public's imagination," said Towers. "He has become the people's horse and I think it's really important the sport makes the effort to bring these horses out to the public. To have gotten that close to him was a fantastic experience."
Read more:
Classic confusion reigns - but Nicky Henderson is clear about what the immediate future holds for Constitution Hill
Perth festival finishes in farce after wrong result called in photo-finish
'I threw away my best chance of winning a National' - Ben Jones agonises over Jordans ride after watching replays
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