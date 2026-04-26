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'I'm not sure I'll be doing another one, but I did enjoy it' - Sir AP McCoy one of thousands to complete London Marathon

Sir Anthony McCoy (right) being interviewed after completing the London Marathon
Sir Anthony McCoy (right) being interviewed after completing the London Marathon
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Sir Anthony McCoy hailed the London Marathon as an amazing experience after completing the 26.2-mile course in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation.

The 20-time champion jump jockey was one of several support runners for Matt Hampson, who has done a lot of work through the foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre with McCoy's good friend and fellow former rider Graham Lee.

The support team included foundation personal trainer James ‘Sutty’ Sutliff, Paul Cowling, Amy Bishop and Carl Brierley-Lewis, and the group crossed the finish line at The Mall in four hours 50 minutes and 47 seconds.

Speaking to the BBC shortly after finishing, McCoy said: "It was amazing. Matt was amazing, and Amy and Paul were too. I was slightly concerned I'd be a bit of a let-down, and I wouldn't be able to get round, but I managed it okay."

McCoy has raised just over £8,600 on his JustGiving page, and added: "It was a great experience, and it was great for Matt. He's been brilliant to a friend of mine, Graham Lee, who had a life-changing injury a couple of years ago, and that's the reason I was ever going to do this. I'm not sure I'll be doing another one, but I did enjoy and love it."

Hampson said: "It was unbelievable and the atmosphere was incredible. If anyone is thinking about doing the London Marathon, just do it!"

There were plenty of other participants coming from the racing world.

London Marathon runners cross Tower Bridge
London Marathon runners cross Tower BridgeCredit: Getty Images

Jump jockey Charlie Todd raised more than £9,000 on his JustGiving page for the Mental Health Foundation and completed in 2:52.57, while his Flat counterpart Danny Muscutt took little more than ten minutes longer, clocking a time of 3:03.47. Muscutt raised more than £10,000 on his page in aid of Footprints Baby Loss.

Jumps trainer Chester Williams ran for Sands, a charity supporting those who have lost a baby, and completed in 3:31.42. He has raised £11,400.

Racing and Football Outlook columnist and Flat trainer Katie Scott ran for Racing Welfare and completed in 5:52.19, while the Racing Post's Shane Ketteridge ran in aid of Ambitious about Autism, finishing in 5:15.23.

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