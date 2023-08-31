'I'm not happy training mediocre horses and the job takes over your life' - Brian Barr announces plan to quit

Brian Barr announced he is to quit training due to the relentless pressure of the job, which has been compounded by death threats in recent months, alongside frustrations from failing to attract higher-quality horses.

The Dorset-based trainer is enjoying his best season over jumps with eight winners, but he will hand over to long-serving assistant Daisy Hitchins after conceding his yard was always unlikely to attract a big-spending owner who would catapult them to a higher level.

On top of financial pressures and decreasing enjoyment from racing, Barr was sent death threats after Hillsin – the horse at the centre of a highly controversial ride in July, which is now being investigated by the BHA – moved to his yard from Chris Honour after finishing third at Worcester. The horse has since changed hands again and is now in the care of Alan Jones.