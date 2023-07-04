'I'm not going to put my head on the block and say he'll run a stormer' - long-absent stayer set to return after 771 days off

Roger Teal cannot wait to see how the long-absent Ocean Wind gets on at Sandown on Friday, but insists he will be better for the outing.

A Godolphin homebred, Ocean Wind began life in bumpers in the colours of Rockingham Reins Limited but has since developed into a decent performer on the Flat.

He showed that when second to iconic stayer Stradivarius in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in April 2021, but he has been off since a run at Sandown a month later.

That track's Listed Coral Marathon (3.05 ) on Friday is set to be the scene for his return and Teal said: "He's come back into work and has had two years off, so he will come on for the run.

"He's quite a lazy horse at home and it's hard to assess him because he always saves his best for the track. It will be interesting to see how he gets on. He runs on all types of ground, although you wouldn't want it rattling fast. Sandown always do a good job with keeping moisture in the ground, so hopefully it's okay."

Teal, who trains in Lambourn, added: "If we can get him back to that Stradivarius second he'll give us some good days out, but he has taken time to come to hand, I won't lie.

"It's taken a long time to get his fitness back, but he's starting to show signs of his old self. Like I said, he'll never burn up the gallops and have us thinking of getting our money on because he'll win. You've just got to know him and a lot of good horses are lazy at home – and he's one of them.

"He's been a bit rusty, which he's entitled to be, so I'm not going to put my head on the block and say he'll run a stormer. I just hope he can run a solid race and, win, lose or draw, will come on for it."

Former champion jockey Jim Crowley is jocked up to ride Ocean Wind, who has won five of his 12 starts under rules.

Read these next:

Fancy staying at Frankie's? Dettori's mansion on the market and trophy collection offered in 'once-in-a-lifetime' online auction

'You'd have to side with King Of Steel at the ante-post prices' - our experts on who they would back in Derby one-two rematch

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.