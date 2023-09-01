'I'm hoping she ends my ridiculously long losing run at Wolverhampton' - trainer looking to stop seven-year course drought

Steph Hollinshead ’s 2762-day wait for a winner at Wolverhampton could come to an end in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 519 Fillies' Handicap (7.30 ) on Friday.

The Staffordshire-based trainer has saddled 127 runners at Dunstall Park since sending out Missandei to win at the track in February 2016, but course specialist Plumette could end that long barren spell.

Plumette has won five times at Wolverhampton as well finishing second twice and third four times, during spells with Richard Fahey, David Loughnane and Dave Roberts.

Plumette has run on turf on each of her three starts for Hollinshead but returns to the all-weather on the same terms as her last course-and-distance success in February.

Hollinshead said of the 8-1 topweight: “We’re drawn out a little bit [stall ten] but she’s usually held up so hopefully we can tuck in. She’s been in good order so I’m hoping she ends my ridiculously long losing run at Wolverhampton. Considering it’s my local track, I don’t seem to do very well there at the minute!"

The seven-year-old was fourth over an inadequate trip at Newmarket last time where she finished a length ahead of subsequent winner and odds-on Swiss Star.

“The form’s pretty good and actually that day at Newmarket she just got caught on the wing; ideally she needs cover.

“The more trouble she runs into almost the more she takes off, she’s that sort of filly. She likes a tight gap but at Newmarket she got no cover and still ran very well, which I think just shows what decent form she’s in.”

Hollinshead utilises the services of Cieren Fallon for the first time this year and the jockey has ridden a winner from his three rides for the trainer.

Fallon’s father and six-time champion jockey Kieren steered Weet-A-Minute to win Pontefract’s Listed Silver Tankard Stakes for Hollinshead’s grandfather Reg in 1995.

“Cieren’s clearly a very good jockey,” said Hollinshead. “My grandad used to love his dad and used him a lot.

“Cieren won on Royal Musketeer for us last year. I’ve not been able to use him very often but the few he has ridden for me, whether they’ve got a chance or not he’s really consistent with how he rides them and his feedback. We’ve been really impressed with him.”

Spotlight comment

All five of her all-weather wins have been here over 7f-8.5f; 3lb lower than the most recent of those, in February; usually held up; returns from turf in good form and should be thereabouts once again.

Plumette 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

Hollinshead hopes to double her tally of five winners for the season in order to surpass her previous best of nine achieved in 2016.

She said: “I’d really like to get into double-figures this year and we’re obviously getting towards the end of the season but I do feel like there are horses in the yard that can still come out and win.

“I’ve got a few in that I haven’t really been able to run as I’d like because we haven’t had any proper quick ground. I’ve got some of those placed next week and I’ve got a couple of two-year-olds and they should be able to win handicaps this year.”

Read more . . .

'He may well be caught best fresh' - Paul Kealy with five Friday selections

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Thirsk, Fontwell and Wolverhampton on Friday afternoon

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.