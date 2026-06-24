'I'm fit, well and feeling great' - Joe Fanning targets return to race-riding after cancer surgery

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Joe Fanning is back riding out and targeting a comeback following successful surgery for prostate cancer.

The 55-year-old, one of Britain's oldest active jockeys, has not ridden in a race since last November but is eager to resume his long career after recovering from his health scare.

Fanning had surgery in February and is back riding out at Charlie Johnston's Middleham stable as he builds up to a return to action.

"I've been back riding out for the last few weeks," he said. "I'm determined to get back but, at the same time, I'm seeing how it goes and taking it a day at a time. I'm going into Jack Berry House and I'm fit, well and feeling great.

"I've had a good, smooth run at it since the operation – for some people, it can be a bit bumpy. They did the surgery, which they thought would be successful, and then they do your bloods every three months and they came back zero and undetectable, which was good."

Fanning first did a PSA blood test (prostate-specific antigen) at the end of 2024, but when the results of another test in December came back, he was advised to take action.

"I did a PSA in December 2024 and it came back a little bit high and then they sent me for an MRI, but they were happy when they saw that," he said.

"However, they said they needed to keep an eye on it and when they did me again the following year, it had got higher again. They just felt that, at my age, the best option was to remove the prostate."

No current jockey riding in Britain has ridden more winners than Fanning, who is around 50 shy of the 3,000 mark having recorded his first success in 1990.

Just last summer he was called up by Ger Lyons to ride second favourite Lady Iman in the Nunthorpe at York, and he could be back in action within weeks.

"I was just advised not to go back riding for eight to 12 weeks to give my stomach and body time to heal," he said. "Once I got out of hospital, after ten days I was up and about and doing plenty of walking and stuff. Then after eight weeks, I was helping my wife Sarah prep horses.

"From the hospital's point of view I'm grand, and I've just got to pass the medical tests. I'm not putting a timescale on it yet as I've got to do the fitness and all that, and I'll take it as it comes."

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