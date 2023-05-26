'I'm excited by the fresh challenge' - Benoit de la Sayette looking forward after riding out his claim

Reigning champion apprentice Benoit de la Sayette is ready for the new challenge of riding without a claim after he registered his 95th winner on Spit Spot at Chelmsford on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old, who captured the apprentice title in 2022 with 61 winners, lost his 3lb claim after getting the James Fanshawe-trained mount home by a head in the opening apprentice handicap at the Essex track.

Attached to the John and Thady Gosden stable, De La Sayette rode his first winner in 2020 and is already a two-time winner of the Lincoln Handicap, with Haqeeqy in 2021 for the Gosden team and Migration for David Menuisier last month.

The jockey said: "I'm thrilled to have reached 95 winners. It feels like an important landmark, but wouldn't have been possible without the support of a lot of owners and trainers who have helped me so much during my time as an apprentice."

De La Sayette after winning the Lincoln on Migration Credit: Edward Whitaker

De La Sayette has ridden most of his winners for the Gosdens but also received good backing from Kevin Philippart de Foy, who supplied the jockey with his first success on Hint Of Stars at Newcastle in December 2020.

He said: "In particular, I must single out my employers John and Thady Gosden, who have been with me every step of the way and I'm very grateful for all they've done for me. The other person whom I would like to thank is my agent Paul Clarke, who has worked tirelessly to get me the rides."

Following normal procedure, De La Sayette will retain his claim for another three days which included three rides at Haydock on Friday afternoon.

"From Monday I will no longer have a number next to my name, but I'm excited by the fresh challenge of riding without a claim," he added. "My plan is to keep to working as hard as I can and hopefully the winners will continue to come, just as they have done over the last year or so."

