'I'll throw the kitchen sink at my rehab' - race-riding return unclear for Martin Dwyer after operation on smashed knee
Martin Dwyer: "There have been so many complications"Credit: Edward Whitaker
Martin Dwyer hopes a recent operation will aid his recovery from a smashed knee, but whether he returns to the saddle remains unclear.
Dwyer, who won the 2006 Derby on Sir Percy, was riding out for Brian Meehan in March last year when he fell and seriously injured his knee.
He has spent time at Oaksey House, the rehabilitation centre for jockeys in Lambourn, and has also worked for Racing TV, but admits the enforced absence has taken a toll.
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 16:10, 23 May 2023
