'I'll give it a good go' - fast start puts odds-on favourite Sean Bowen in pole position to claim first jockeys' crown

Sean Bowen, who has opened up a big lead in the race to be crowned Britain's champion jump jockey for 2023-24, has no desire to rest on his laurels as he looks to stay as busy as ever following a two-week break in the season.

The 25-year-old finished second to Brian Hughes in last season's title race when recording 125 winners, an increase of 31 on his previous best, and is as short as 2-5 with bet365 to claim his first jump jockeys' title.

Bowen, whose tally of 67 winners this season puts him 25 clear of Hughes (42), and 31 in front of third-placed Harry Cobden (36), posted 25 victories last month from just 66 rides at a strike-rate of 38 per cent and, refreshed from the break, is hoping to pick up where he left off.