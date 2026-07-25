'If you met him, you'd never forget him' - Nicky Henderson and Brian Meehan pay tribute to Lambourn legend 'Johnny The Fish'

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Tributes have been flooding in following the death of Lambourn legend John Geoffrey Ferrand at the age of 76 on Thursday.

More commonly known as 'Johnny the Fish', Ferrand played an integral part in village life in the Valley of the Racehorse. He purchased The Pheasant with Charlie Brooks, who later sold his share to singer Will Young’s dad, Robin, in 2001, while he was also involved at the Hare and Hounds in Lambourn.



Ferrand was great friends with Nicky Henderson, and even moved into Seven Barrows during the coronavirus pandemic, with the six-time champion trainer describing his long-time ally as a "very, very kind man, who everyone loved".

"He was the face of The Pheasant in the early days," said Henderson. "He had a lot of horses, but he was an important part of Lambourn for a long time. If you ever met him, you'd never forget him.

"He lived with us during Covid, and he always came fishing with us. He was a bit special, and anyone you talk to would say the same thing. He was unique and he loved people and his racing."

He added: "This village relies on great characters, and he was certainly one of them. We had an awful lot of laughs. It's a sad old Valley this weekend."

Such was the popularity of Ferrand, he had three racehorses named after him in John Le Poisson, Johnny The Fish and Fish Called Johnny . The last two named were trained by Brian Meehan, with the latter proving to be a good performer in winning the £300,000 St Leger Yearling Stakes at Doncaster in 2005.

Meehan said: "We had a very good relationship for a long time. We had Johnny The Fish, which of course was his nickname. It's sad to hear he's gone because we had great fun over the years.

"He picked up The Pheasant and turned it into what it is today. I remember when he took it over because we always took owners there, as he was very hospitable, but he was such a great friend as well."

As well as being a key figure at The Pheasant, Ferrand helped Freddie Tulloch in the early days of the Queens Arms in East Garston.

Tulloch said: "He came on board shortly after we opened in 2015. We'd been shut most lunchtimes due to lack of trade, but I took on Johnny to try and pick up that trade, and the impact he had was immediate. He was key to us starting off, and he was with us until Covid time."

Ferrand, whose nickname was given to him after running a fish company for 18 years, is survived by Suzanna, his only child, and her husband Stephen and their two sons Wilf, 14, and Ru, 12. He has two sisters, Emma and Helen, who both live in Cumbria.

A private cremation will take place but there is a memorial service at St Michael and All Angels in Lambourn on September 21, before refreshments at the Queens Arms.