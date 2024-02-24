'If we run well we’ll likely take him there too' - Ben Brookhouse targets Cheltenham and Punchestown double with Brechin Castle

Ben Brookhouse is preparing to saddle his first Cheltenham Festival runners next month and some of his representatives at jump racing’s biggest four days will form part of a Punchestown squad, as the Newmarket trainer bids to supply his father Roger with more big-race success at the major spring meetings.

Brookhouse has quickly established himself as a target trainer since sending out his first runner in December 2022, having landed the Leger Legends race, Jump Jockeys' Derby and Newbury’s stable staff race.

After getting off the mark for 2024 on the Flat at Chelmsford on Thursday and over jumps with Ragosina’s Sedgefield success on Friday, the dual-purpose trainer is hoping Brechin Castle can provide him with a breakthrough Graded victory in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

Brechin Castle was Brookhouse’s first Cheltenham winner when landing a Listed event at the track’s November meeting and was a highly respectable runner-up to Let It Rain, when giving 11lb to the winner, at Ascot in December.

Of potential British representatives, only the Paul Nicholls-trained Teeshan and Brechin Castle’s Ascot conqueror are shorter in the Champion Bumper betting than the six-year-old, who is 16-1 with Coral.

It is a race in which Roger Brookhouse’s sky blue and pink silks have been successful before, when carried to victory by the Philip Hobbs-trained Cheltenian in 2011 .

Brechin Castle missed the Newbury Listed bumper that Brookhouse won last season with Aslukgoes, but the trainer said: “He picked up a small setback which ruled him out of Newbury, but with the ground being the way it was, we wouldn’t have run him anyway because it would put Cheltenham plans under threat.

“He’s been a victim of small issues. We’ve had a little bit of time off, but he’ll be fit as a flea going there. All being well, if we run a creditable race, we’ll likely take him to Punchestown as well.

“Dad won the champion bumper at Punchestown before with The Liquidator, who had been fourth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.”

Roger Brookhouse has also enjoyed Grade 1 festival success with Western Warhorse in the Arkle and Summerville Boy in the Supreme, and My Chiquita will represent him in the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Ben Brookhouse (second right) with potential Cheltenham Festival runner My Chiquita Credit: GROSSICK RACING

The five-year-old has not been seen since following up her successful Sedgefield hurdles debut at Wetherby in October.

“We weren’t going to run her over hurdles last year as we thought the good ground had disappeared, but we had a dry spell so we got her jumping up to scratch and made hay while the sun shined,” said Brookhouse.

“She’ll go to Cheltenham as long as the ground isn’t going to do her any harm and she’ll benefit from a real, tough education — which she’ll get round there — for the Listed mares’ novice in April.”

Brechin Castle will likely be Brookhouse’s first runner in Ireland where he will attempt to emulate the success of British trainers such as Anthony Honeyball, who has had winners at the last two Punchestown festivals.

The Sophie Leech-trained Madara also struck for Britain at the Dublin Racing Festival, while Marsh Wren justified Stuart Edmunds’ decision to send her to Thurles on Thursday, when landing a Listed chase.

On the prospect of more British representation in Ireland, Brookhouse said: “Punchestown’s a good festival, we enjoy it.

“I’ve got an old hunter chaser, Espoir De Teillee , who’ll go over there as well, and if there’s anything else we can take – maybe Phantom Gold for a bumper – then we’ll try to bring a little bit of a team out.

“We’re going to Leicester on Tuesday with Espoir De Teillee, then hopefully the Ludlow Gold Cup, then on to Punchestown.”

