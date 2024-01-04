Racing Post logo
'If that race had been in Ireland it would be a lot more competitive' - Gavin Cromwell to target more struggling British handicaps

Stumptown (Keith Donoghue) wins the 3m1f handicap chase at Cheltenham on the first day of Premier racing
Stumptown wins on New Year's Day at CheltenhamCredit: Edward Whitaker

Greater competition in Ireland’s premier jumps handicaps has led to more trainers targeting similar races in Britain instead, according to Gavin Cromwell.

Stumptown provided Cromwell with his seventh winner at Cheltenham this season, and his eighth overall in Britain, when defeating four rivals in the £50,000 3m1½f handicap chase on Monday.

The race, one of two contests won by Irish-trained horses at Britain’s first Premier raceday, was one of 11 handicaps worth £50,000 or more run in Britain this season that has failed to attract at least eight runners, the minimum needed for each-way betting on the first three. 

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 4 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:10, 4 January 2024

