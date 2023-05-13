'If he wins the Dante, 20-1 for the Derby will be a great price' - King Power ace bids to set up Classic tilt

The Foxes and White Birch, general 20-1 and 33-1 chances for the Betfred Derby, will go on trial for the Epsom Classic in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes () at York next week.

A Group 2 winner over a mile last season, returned to action with a promising second in the Craven last month and connections are keen to see him step up in trip when tackling 1m2½f at York on Thursday.

"As long as the ground doesn't go soft he'll run in the Dante," confirmed Alastair Donald, racing manager to owners King Power Racing. "I'd hope we get lovely, good ground, and we're looking forward to seeing him step up in trip."