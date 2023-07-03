'I'd say it's very possible' - O'Brien keen on Eclipse date for new favourite Paddington

Emily Upjohn has been usurped as favourite for the Coral-Eclipse with most firms after the surge of support continued for Paddington on Monday and Aidan O'Brien said he is a likely runner as he attempts to become the most successful trainer in the race's rich history.

The runaway winner of the St James's Palace Stakes has never gone beyond a mile in his career but, in the immediate aftermath of his stunning Royal Ascot success, O'Brien divulged that John Magnier said to him he would "get further than a mile if you wanted him to, no problem".

It looks like we will find out what Paddington is like over further than a mile just 18 days later as he is set to tackle 1m2f for the first time at Sandown on Saturday and he is now 5-4 favourite with Paddy Power to provide his trainer with a record-breaking seventh win in the race, 23 years after his first with Giant's Causeway.