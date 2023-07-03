Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'I'd say it's very possible' - O'Brien keen on Eclipse date for new favourite Paddington

Paddington (Ryan Moore) wins the St James's Palace Stakes
Paddington: wins the St James's Palace Stakes under Ryan Moore in impressive fashionCredit: Edward Whitaker

Emily Upjohn has been usurped as favourite for the Coral-Eclipse with most firms after the surge of support continued for Paddington on Monday and Aidan O'Brien said he is a likely runner as he attempts to become the most successful trainer in the race's rich history. 

The runaway winner of the St James's Palace Stakes has never gone beyond a mile in his career but, in the immediate aftermath of his stunning Royal Ascot success, O'Brien divulged that John Magnier said to him he would "get further than a mile if you wanted him to, no problem".

It looks like we will find out what Paddington is like over further than a mile just 18 days later as he is set to tackle 1m2f for the first time at Sandown on Saturday and he is now 5-4 favourite with Paddy Power to provide his trainer with a record-breaking seventh win in the race, 23 years after his first with Giant's Causeway. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 3 July 2023Last updated 18:30, 3 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain