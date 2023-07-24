'I’d like to see him win a Group 1 by the end of the season' - Brian Meehan eyeing Lennox for Isaac Shelby

Brian Meehan is hoping the World Pool Lennox Stakes on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood can act as a stepping stone back to Group 1 company for his star miler Isaac Shelby.

The trainer believes a return to the seven furlongs over which he won the Greenham Stakes in April will be crucial for the colt, who was beaten just a short neck in the French 2,000 Guineas before finishing fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes, both over a mile.

Isaac Shelby was purchased by Wathnan Racing, headed by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, before Royal Ascot and Meehan is optimistic Tuesday's Group 2 will present him with a winning opportunity before a return to the top level.