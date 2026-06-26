‘I’d have had him in mind as a top-class hurdler’ - James Owen thinking Classics, not Cheltenham, for Royal Ascot third

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James Owen has had to drastically alter plans for Queen’s Vase third Ranga Tang , whose brilliant run last week has meant his thoughts turning to the St Leger at Doncaster where they might once have led to the Cheltenham Festival.

Owen’s failure to bag a festival winner in March remains a source of agony for the Newmarket trainer, who still recalls East India Dock leading over the last in the 2025 Triumph Hurdle before being run down.

But he made his breakthrough on the big stage at Royal Ascot instead when Rogue Diplomat won the Royal Hunt Cup last Wednesday, making up for another near miss after Ranga Tang had been worn down in the Queen’s Vase earlier on the card.

"He's named after [Owen’s friend] Tom Parry, the original Ranga Tang,” said the trainer, speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday’s newspaper. “The horse is chestnut and Tom's ginger and Ranga Tang is Tom's nickname and he usually comes wherever he runs, so when the horse was still in front so late at Royal Ascot, we were all hugging Tom, thinking he was going to win. It was great fun."

James Owen watches first lot in Newmarket this week Credit: Edward Whitaker

More fun is in the offing in some of Britain’s biggest staying races, with Owen comparing him to Big Orange, the 2017 Ascot Gold Cup winner owned by his major patrons, the Gredleys, although he admits to having thought differently before Ascot.

"He has an entry in the Goodwood Cup and he's a horse that's improving rapidly and developing massively, and you get such an allowance," he said.

"Before Ascot I'd have had him in mind as another top-class hurdler, but I think that plan is out of the window now that he looks like a Leger horse in the making. I'm hoping he'll be another Big Orange."

Read more from James Owen in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday

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