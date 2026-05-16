'I'd be swaying towards Ireland' - Owen Burrows still has Classic hopes as he considers next move for unbeaten Raaheeb

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Owen Burrows said the decision to bypass next month's Betfred Derby with Raaheeb was a simple one, but he hopes a Classic bid remains in the equation with the Irish Derby under consideration.

The son of Sea The Stars made it two wins from two starts with victory in last month's bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown, resulting in bookmakers cutting him into 8-1 (from 20) for the Epsom showpiece on June 6.

However, Raaheeb returned stiff from that success and was ruled out of the Group 1 and although it was unfortunate news, Burrows said it was not a tricky decision to make with the brother to Group 1 winners Baaeed and Hukum.

Burrows said: "He's been back cantering for a week. He had to walk for ten days, and then trot, and you have to be 110 per cent going to a Derby, so it made our decision quite easy. It's a long season and we want him about for when he's four and five, if he can prove himself. He's an important horse for everybody."

The Lambourn trainer is now looking ahead with the unbeaten colt, who will be given an entry for Royal Ascot next month, but the Irish Derby at the Curragh on June 28 is a race he is leaning towards.

Burrows said: "He'll be in the King Edward, but he might be one more for the Irish Derby. That extra week would help me and I'd be concerned that the King Edward is on the Saturday of Royal Ascot, so if it were a dry week, then it'd be fast ground.

"I'm not going to commit at this stage, but if you put a gun to my head, I'd be swaying towards Ireland at the moment."

Owen Burrows: assessing options for his stable stars Credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The royal meeting will be on the agenda for stablemate Touleen , who was beaten four and a half lengths into sixth in the 1,000 Guineas on her first attempt over a mile, with Burrows looking at the Group 1 Coronation Stakes on June 19.

He said: "She'll go to the Coronation Stakes. Looking back at Newmarket, it was a big run and she wasn't beaten miles. She had to do a lot of work on her own over that far side, which wasn't the place to be. I'm not saying we were unlucky and we've got a bit to make up, but Ascot will suit her better. I still think we haven't seen what she's capable of."

Gethin , who has recently been acquired by Wathnan Racing, returned with a dominant win in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton and the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard at Sandown on May 28 is set to be his next outing.

Burrows added: "He won well as a two-year-old and he won at Newbury first time out as a three-year-old, and I think Wathnan looked at him then. They've been patient and my owners have been patient too, so I'm glad it's worked out for everyone."

Read these next:

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'He's better than Hukum was at this stage' - Owen Burrows left in a Derby conundrum after Raaheeb steals the show

Wathnan Racing bolster ranks as they swoop for Listed Magnolia Stakes winner Gethin

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