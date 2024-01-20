Scotland comes to Newmarket as hundreds turn out for funeral of popular stalls handler Neil McIlwraith

There was the biggest turnout for a funeral in many years at Newmarket on Friday afternoon when mourners from all corners of the racing world came to pay their last respects to the much-loved former stable lad and stalls handler Neil McIlwraith.

Former jockey-turned-pundit Jason Weaver was a pallbearer for the Scot, who died from cancer on December 20 at the age of 58. Mourners came from as far away as Ayr to St Mary's Church, with many sporting Glasgow Rangers shirts, scarves and ties to pay tribute to the massive Rangers fan.

Originally from Irvine in Ayrshire, McIlwraith made his way to Newmarket via Middleham and Lambourn with aspirations to become a jockey but spent many years working for Sir Henry Cecil at Warren Place before joining the RaceTech stalls team, where he later became team leader.

Not surprisingly, given he was dealing with jockeys on a daily basis, the weighing room was well represented including by former champion jockeys Jamie Spencer and Seb Sanders, Tom Queally, Robert Havlin, Michael and Richard Hills, Ted Durcan, Jimmy Quinn, Dylan Hogan, John Egan and John Lowe.

From the training ranks were John Butler, John Berry, Charlie McBride and Micky Quinn, while the BHA starting team of Willie Jardine and Kieran O'Shea were present.

Jason Weaver with Rangers fans Tam Cairns, Robin Keir, Crawford McKay and Robin Little

The coffin was piped in and out of the church by former member of the Black Watch Roy Sloane, who played 'Scotland The Brave' and later 'Flower Of Scotland'.

During the service, which was conducted by the Reverend Jeremy Lind, McIlwraith's daughter Tors recalled how "any room Dad walked into he lit up" and how he specifically chose a Friday lunchtime funeral to accommodate those who had travelled and also to allow everyone to celebrate his life over the weekend.

Later there was a cremation and a gathering at the Racing Centre.

McIlwraith is survived by his wife Rachel and daughters Tors and Jessica. Any donations can be sent to St Nicholas Hospice Care .