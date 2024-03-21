'I wouldn’t swap him for anything else' - Wise Eagle primed for Queen's Cup defence for Adam Nicol

Adam Nicol is hoping Wise Eagle can end his long wait for a winner by successfully defending his Virgin Bet Queen's Cup crown at Musselburgh on Saturday week.

The seven-year-old made a successful reappearance in the £100,000 handicap last year before chasing home Coltrane in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot.

Wise Eagle’s season was curtailed after finishing last of 12 in Group 1 company at the royal meeting in June, but he is on course to return next weekend.

"We’ve had him in pretty sharp with the aim of running him in the Queen’s Cup again," said Nicol. "He was lame after the Ascot Gold Cup. He ripped a shoe off quite early in the race and he was leaning behind on that foot.

"Danny [Tudhope, jockey] just said he was hanging left from the word go, so I think we’ll just put a line through the Gold Cup run. He was a little bit jarred up after because the ground was very quick.

"We did a full MOT on him and we’ve got him back right. We’ve actually changed the farrier and it’s been the absolute making of him. His feet are 100 times better."

Nicol took Wise Eagle, who has won 11 times and improved 40lb since being bought out of Tom Clover’s yard for 7,000gns, for a racecourse gallop last Saturday.

"He worked with some of Phil Kirby’s and did a mile and a half around Newcastle after racing and crossed the line pricking his ears," said Nicol. "We did that last year when it’d been six months since he’d won at Pontefract, and then he won first-time-out in the Queen’s Cup."

Wise Eagle (red): beat Metier in last year's Queen's Cup Credit: John Grossick Racing

Wise Eagle will have to defy a 9lb higher mark than last year’s victory but he is only 2lb worse off with runner-up Metier, and is a short-head away from being unbeaten in five starts at Musselburgh.

"It’s going to be a big ask to win after ten months off but the good thing is he absolutely loves the track," said Nicol. "He’s finished second to Coltrane who’s now rated 117, getting 5lb off him.

"Back in a handicap, I’d like to think if he was going to get beat it would have to be a young, unexposed type of horse – something like Struth if he ran. He beat Metier, who went on to win a Chester Cup, and looking at the entries, I wouldn’t swap him for anything else."

Nicol has not saddled a Flat winner since Wise Eagle’s success in this race last year, while the trainer’s last winner over jumps coming in May.

On his barren spell, Nicol said: "You need winners in heritage handicaps like that to keep your name there. We’ve had a lot of horses run in novice hurdles and it just takes time, if they’re not good enough, until they can run in a handicap.

"We’ve got some nice horses to look forward to for the grass. Quercus Robur won twice for us then had a tendon sheath injury but he’s back in work now. We’ve got Wise Eagle’s half-sister Lady Phoebe , who’ll be one for the summer in handicaps."

