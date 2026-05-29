'I wouldn't be afraid of another crack at Ombudsman' - Owen Burrows eyeing Coral-Eclipse rematch for Gethin after thrilling Brigadier Gerard

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A return to Sandown is on the cards for Gethin after Owen Burrows confirmed his stable star would be aimed at the Coral-Eclipse, having finished second to Ombudsman in Thursday's Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

The lightly raced four-year-old, who was recently bought by superpower Wathnan Racing, went down by a neck but Burrows would not be afraid of taking on the same Godolphin-owned rival again.

Burrows said: "We're not going to think about Royal Ascot, so let's see what happens there with Ombudsman and a few others and we might be back here for the Eclipse at the beginning of July. I wouldn't be afraid of another crack at Ombudsman. You can't run away can you?

"He's run a massive race and taken his form to another level. It's a bit gutting to be beaten, but it's only his sixth run and to get as close as that to Ombudsman, we're thrilled. I know Ombudsman had a 7lb penalty and was maybe not 100 per cent but there's not many who get that close to him."

Gethin was making his Group-race debut and Burrows is confident there is more to come.

"The whole experience of running in these races will mean he'll take another step forward," he added. "We're happy to stick at ten furlongs for the time being, I'm adamant he'll get further but I don't think we need to be doing that just yet."

To Ascot or not to Ascot?

Charlie Johnston is also considering his options for Lazy Griff and is cool on a Gold Cup bid following his return in the Henry II Stakes.

Lazy Griff was third turning for home but seemed to get outpaced before running on once getting through the gears. However, he ultimately faded in the last furlong and could only manage third behind 28-1 winner Dubai Future .

Johnston said: “It wasn't exactly a true test of two miles so two and a half miles would be a real leap into the unknown. The race was all a bit messy and I don't think it's given me clarity on where to aim him in the short to medium term.

“We’re left a bit frustrated by it, in a way. I was watching the whole way down the back straight and someone was always going to do what David Probert did. The best horse hasn't won the race, the best ride won, I think that's obvious for everyone to see."

Lazy Griff has staying races in his sights this season

With concerns over the Gold Cup trip, Johnston is leaning towards intermediate trips with the 2025 Derby runner-up.

“We entered him in the Irish St Leger on Tuesday and that's an obvious long-term target," added Johnston. "Those intermediate distances, the Goodwood Cup, Irish Leger, Prix Royal-Oak are three nice targets to have but there's only one Gold Cup.

"I was hoping to leave Sandown with some confidence that we were going to Ascot next and I'm not sure I've got that, but in the circumstances it was a solid reappearance. William Buick is cautious about the Ascot trip, he thought we were maybe at our limit for stamina."

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