'I was blown away when I saw him' - new Wathnan Racing recruit Mister Sketch impresses before Mill Reef mission

Mister Sketch: made a deep impression at Salisbury
Mister Sketch: made a deep impression at Salisbury

Big-spending owners Wathnan Racing have dipped into their pocket again to purchase the impressive Salisbury winner Mister Sketch, who will bid to give them a swift return on their investment in Saturday's Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

The operation, headed by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and managed by Olly Tait, have already enjoyed top-level success with Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami this season and recently added the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained colt to their string.

"The Mill Reef is the plan," said Wathnan's Racing's adviser Richard Brown. "He worked very well on Friday and Eve was very happy with him. This was always the target.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 20 September 2023Last updated 10:39, 20 September 2023
