'I was beside myself at Ascot ' - excited owner-breeder maps out big plans for Luccia

Luccia flies the final flight on the way to success in the Betfair Exchange Trophy
Luccia flies the final flight on the way to success in the Betfair Exchange TrophyCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Owner Paul Sandy has outlined ambitious plans for classy homebred Luccia, although they might not include a crack at star stablemate Constitution Hill in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Nicky Henderson-trained mare has long been held in high regard and was a smart novice hurdler last term before improving again this season. Having been placed in a Listed race at Wetherby and the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in November, she came out on top in the £150,000 Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot's Christmas meeting.

Newbury's Betfair Hurdle, another major and valuable handicap on February 10, is set to be next.

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 5 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 15:00, 5 January 2024

