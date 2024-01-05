'I was beside myself at Ascot ' - excited owner-breeder maps out big plans for Luccia

Owner Paul Sandy has outlined ambitious plans for classy homebred Luccia, although they might not include a crack at star stablemate Constitution Hill in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Nicky Henderson-trained mare has long been held in high regard and was a smart novice hurdler last term before improving again this season. Having been placed in a Listed race at Wetherby and the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in November, she came out on top in the £150,000 Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot's Christmas meeting.

Newbury's Betfair Hurdle, another major and valuable handicap on February 10, is set to be next.