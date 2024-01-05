'I was beside myself at Ascot ' - excited owner-breeder maps out big plans for Luccia
Owner Paul Sandy has outlined ambitious plans for classy homebred Luccia, although they might not include a crack at star stablemate Constitution Hill in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
The Nicky Henderson-trained mare has long been held in high regard and was a smart novice hurdler last term before improving again this season. Having been placed in a Listed race at Wetherby and the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in November, she came out on top in the £150,000 Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot's Christmas meeting.
Newbury's Betfair Hurdle, another major and valuable handicap on February 10, is set to be next.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 15:00, 5 January 2024
- 'You won't be a jockey, you're obese' - how a legendary owner gave young Johnny Burke the wake-up call he needed
- Inaugural Sunday evening meeting at Wolverhampton attracts full fields for seven out of eight races
- 'The horses were floating' - Paul Nicholls forced into late-night stable evacuation after flooding at Ditcheat yard
- The eyecatching weekend entries who could play a role at the Cheltenham Festival
- 'If that race had been in Ireland it would be a lot more competitive' - Gavin Cromwell to target more struggling British handicaps
- 'You won't be a jockey, you're obese' - how a legendary owner gave young Johnny Burke the wake-up call he needed
- Inaugural Sunday evening meeting at Wolverhampton attracts full fields for seven out of eight races
- 'The horses were floating' - Paul Nicholls forced into late-night stable evacuation after flooding at Ditcheat yard
- The eyecatching weekend entries who could play a role at the Cheltenham Festival
- 'If that race had been in Ireland it would be a lot more competitive' - Gavin Cromwell to target more struggling British handicaps