'I thought Willie would unleash a rocket' - Nicky Henderson hopeful Sir Gino sets Triumph Hurdle standard after DRF

Nicky Henderson felt there were several impressive winners at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown last weekend but was not unduly concerned by the performance of the Irish juvenile hurdlers in opposition to Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino .

Willie Mullins saddled the first four in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle, with Kargese beating favourite Storm Heart by a length and a quarter in a race that has produced the Triumph Hurdle winner in six of the last ten years.

Kargese ran to a Racing Post Rating of 133 and Storm Heart was awarded a 6lb higher figure, although 4lb shy of Sir Gino’s RPR when beating Burdett Road by ten lengths in the Triumph trial at Cheltenham last month.

Sir Gino is the 4-5 favourite to win the Triumph Hurdle and the second shortest-priced British contender at the Cheltenham Festival behind stablemate and 1-3 Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill.

Following her Leopardstown success, Kargese is a best-price 7-1 second favourite with Coral, with Majborough , who ran an encouraging race from the front in third, priced at 8-1 and Storm Heart now 12-1.

Henderson said: "There were some impressive winners at Leopardstown and I enjoyed watching the Willie Mullins Racing Festival. Ballyburn in particular looked very good for Ronnie Bartlett, but the juvenile hurdlers possibly didn’t look as strong as they might have done.

"I was thinking Willie would unleash a rocket at that meeting and it doesn't look as if he did. The opinion seems to be that nothing happened to cause Sir Gino a great loss of sleep but we’ll have to see.

"There’s sure to be another Triumph contender crop up in the Adonis or in Ireland in the next few weeks, but at the moment we're happy with Sir Gino. His performance looked quite smart at Cheltenham and he’s a very smart horse."

Henderson has won the Triumph Hurdle a record seven times, with First Bout sealing a first success in 1985 and Pentland Hills most recently adding to the tally in 2019. Mullins has won three of the last four runnings with Burning Victory, Vauban and Lossiemouth.

JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30 Cheltenham, March 15 )

Coral: 4-5 Sir Gino, 7 Kargese, 8 Majborough, 10 Burdett Road, 12 Storm Heart, 14 Liari, Wodhooh, 16 bar

