'I think we established in France that she doesn't stay a mile' - classy Crisford filly set for new Royal Ascot target

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Classy filly Zanthos is set for a drop in trip after finishing only ninth behind Diamond Necklace in the French 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp.

The daughter of Sioux Nation, who was making her seasonal return in Paris last Sunday, was tackling a mile for the first time that day. But her chances of staying the longer trip were undone by a deluge of rain during racing which turned the going to officially heavy by post time.

After setting out to make the running in her usual fashion, Zanthos was a spent force shortly after turning for home and trailed in eight and three-quarter lengths off the Aidan O’Brien-trained winner.

Royal Ascot next month is likely to be the next stop. Chris Wall, racing manager to owners Victorious Forever , explained: “Zanthos has an entry in the Coronation Stakes, but I think we established in France that she doesn’t stay a mile, so we’ll be looking elsewhere.

"Whether we drop her back to six furlongs for the Commonwealth Cup or try her over seven in the Jersey Stakes has yet to be determined.”

Zanthos at the Rowley Mile before her French trip

The juvenile form of the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained filly was boosted earlier this month when The Prettiest Star, who she beat when winning the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket last September, finished fourth to True Love in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas.

Paddy Power rate Zanthos a 16-1 chance for the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, run over six furlongs on June 19, behind their 4-1 favourite Charles Darwin.

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