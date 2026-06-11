'It's totally unfair' - James Owen baffled by Yarmouth stewards' decision to declare horse a runner after stalls unseat

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Trainer James Owen has questioned the consistency of racing's non-runner rules after comparing the treatment of his Yarmouth runner Wrist Art with the controversial Derby case involving Benvenuto Cellini.

Owen described the decision not to declare Wrist Art a non-runner as "totally unfair" after the nine-year-old reared in the stalls before they opened in the 1m2f classified stakes, unseated Christian Howarth and got a leg caught over the side of the stalls, leaving him with no chance to take part in the contest.

The incident quickly drew comparisons on social media with Benvenuto Cellini, who was declared a non-runner after Saturday's Derby despite completing the race and passing the post in tenth, having been deemed to have been "materially affected" when his near hindleg rested on a shelf in the stalls as the gates opened.



Owen questioned the consistency of the decisions and said he planned to contact the stewards for an explanation.

"I think it's totally unfair," he said on Thursday evening. "It's not fair for the punters, he was second favourite. He definitely misbehaved but he reared up before the stalls opened and got his leg over. He had no chance of racing.

"I haven't seen the stewards' report, but I'm going to get in contact with them tomorrow to see why he was judged to be a runner."

James Owen: "It's totally unfair" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Owen believes the differing outcomes highlight the need for greater consistency and better technology at racecourses.

"What really concerns me is the totally different ends here," he said. "You've got the Derby, the best race in the world, and then a low-grade race, but they're both starting stalls and they still have to be treated the same.

"There were cameras in the stalls for the Derby and obviously they picked up what happened. At the midweek meetings, there aren't always cameras in the stalls. If they're going to do this properly, making runners and non-runners, there needs to be cameras in all stalls so they can see what's going on.

"Our horse today definitely should have been classed a non-runner."

The decision prompted widespread debate among racing participants and punters, with Owen suggesting Thursday's incident at Yarmouth only added to concerns about consistency in the application of the rules.

"The lack of consistency is frustrating," he said. "Obviously it's going to happen again and there needs to be a set rule of what is and isn't a non-runner."

The BHA stewards' report for the incident at Yarmouth stated: "An inquiry was held into the start of this race and the participation of Wrist Art, drawn 9, ridden by Christian Howarth. The rider and the wtarter were interviewed and shown recordings of the start. Having heard their evidence and reviewed the start, the stewards deemed Wrist Art to be a runner, in that as the start was effected the gelding became unruly and reared, unseating the rider before taking no part."

Owen reported that both Wrist Art and Howarth were unharmed after the incident.

How the incident happened

Wrist Art rears up before the stalls open Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Wrist Art unseats Christian Howarth Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Wrist Art gets his leg stuck over the stalls and has no chance of running Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Read more here . . .

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