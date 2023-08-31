Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'I think he’s the best jockey for us' - owner Ahmad Al Shaikh signs Richard Kingscote as retained jockey

Richard Kingscote: successful at Kempton on Wednesday for Ahmad Al Shaikh
Richard Kingscote: won at Kempton on Wednesday for Ahmad Al ShaikhCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Kingscote has been signed to ride as retained jockey for owner Ahmad Al Shaikh, although he will maintain his Derby-winning association with trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

Kingscote, 37, has signed a one-year contract with Al Shaikh’s Green Team Racing, with the owner having first refusal on the jockey’s services after Stoute, for whom Kingscote acts as stable number one when Ryan Moore is unavailable to ride.

Al Shaikh said: “I’ve been looking since June for a jockey. I’ve seen a lot of them but Richard’s under the radar; he’s not a show-off, he works hard and he’s a good, honest guy. I talked with him last week and I think he’s the best jockey for us. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 31 August 2023Last updated 13:00, 31 August 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain