'I think he’s the best jockey for us' - owner Ahmad Al Shaikh signs Richard Kingscote as retained jockey

Richard Kingscote has been signed to ride as retained jockey for owner Ahmad Al Shaikh , although he will maintain his Derby-winning association with trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

Kingscote, 37, has signed a one-year contract with Al Shaikh’s Green Team Racing, with the owner having first refusal on the jockey’s services after Stoute, for whom Kingscote acts as stable number one when Ryan Moore is unavailable to ride.

Al Shaikh said: “I’ve been looking since June for a jockey. I’ve seen a lot of them but Richard’s under the radar; he’s not a show-off, he works hard and he’s a good, honest guy. I talked with him last week and I think he’s the best jockey for us.