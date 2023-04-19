'I think he's got a right chance' - Lucinda Russell eyeing more National glory

Once is never enough and, having landed a second Grand National last weekend, Lucinda Russell has set her sights on a second success in the Scottish version on Saturday.

The trainer believes she has "legitimate chances" in the £200,000 Coral-sponsored showpiece at Ayr with Your Own Story and Mighty Thunder, who took the prize two years ago.

Russell said: "It would be amazing to win again. I remember when we won it two years ago it was still behind closed doors and we really missed the crowd so to do it in front of a full house would be fantastic."