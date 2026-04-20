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'I think he could win off his handicap mark' - Moores take aim at Sandown jumps season finale

Joint-trainers Gary and Josh Moore at their base in Lower Beeding, near Horsham, in West Sussex
Joint-trainers Gary and Josh Moore have ten entries at Sandown on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Gary and Josh Moore could be in for a busy time on the Flat this summer but are first looking to end the jumps season in style when they field ante-post favourite Havaila in Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown. 

The father-and-son team have won more prize-money at Sandown than at any other course over jumps in the last 12 months, and Havaila will be joined by stablemate Invincible Nao in a race worth £175,000 and won by heavyweights Arkle, Mill House and Desert Orchid. 

Havaila comes with a progressive profile after back-to-back victories and Josh Moore is hopeful the in-form seven-year-old can defy a 21lb rise in the weights since January. 

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