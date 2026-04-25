'I think he could do it' - Sean Bowen has support of colleagues in hunt for McCoy's records, but what does Sir AP think?

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Sean Bowen's weighing room colleagues believe if anyone is ever going to ride more winners in a season than Sir Anthony McCoy, then he is the one, after watching the 28-year-old lift the jump jockeys' title in Britain for a second time at Sandown.

Bowen has been in devastating form from the moment the season started in May and he ended the campaign having set personal bests in winners and prize-money earned.

He is now targeting McCoy's record of 289 winners and has not ruled out becoming the first rider to topple 300 in a season.

"I think he could do it," said fellow rider Johnny Burke. "It's hard now that you can't ride at two meetings a day but he's a determined fella. Every target he's set so far he's ticked it off and with the bounce of the ball and a bit of luck, he could do it.

"If anyone's going to do it, it's him. He's got the set-up around him and his riding is second to none. He lifts horses out of the fire to win.

Sean Bowen with brother James after their second dead-heat with American Mike and Statuario Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's incredible what he's doing. It's not only his determination, dedication and strength in the saddle, I think what makes him is that he's a very nice person and great fun in the weighing room. He always comes in with a smile on his face and he's great to deal with."

Sam Twiston-Davies gave Bowen "ten out of ten" for this season's achievements but felt it would be tough for him to surpass McCoy's records.

"It's tricky," he said. "Not only do you need winners, but you need to avoid abandonments and you need to stay fit and healthy, but it's good to have goals.

"No-one would have ever said that previously but he's put two championships together now and he's well placed with the yards that support him. He's got a nice mix of support that will push him along. He's got the right mentality, anyway."

McCoy thinks some competition from someone like Harry Skelton would aid Bowen's ambition and is not putting it past him either.

"It's a great thing for the sport for him to have that ambition," said McCoy. "You have to have goals and I was very lucky to have Richard Johnson torturing me every day of the week. I don't know if I'd have ever achieved what I did without Richard.

"It's going to be hard for him to beat my record and he could do with Harry having a good season. My strike-rate was nearly 32 per cent when I beat Sir Gordon Richards' record and I had 1,050 rides.

Dan Skelton: won the trainers' title Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He'll get the rides all right and he's got Olly Murphy, who is a brilliant trainer, but I had Martin Pipe. I rode 189 winners for one trainer, so it's hard for Sean, but you have to have goals and, if he had a bit of luck, who knows.

"He's had an amazing season and he's a credit to his family. He's top class in every way."

Alain Cawley, the agent tasked with getting Bowen the rides to help him beat McCoy, said: "Records are there to be broken, so why not give it a go? I wouldn't say it's impossible but it's a big task. Look what Dan Skelton has done getting to £5 million; you can't rule anything out.

"When he can ride three winners in a day, anything is possible and for me it's about helping him get the best ride in every race. It's as simple as that."

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