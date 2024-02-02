'I said that if I got better I'd find a way to get kids out of hospital' - cancer survivor Ed Chamberlin proud of WellChild work

ITV Racing's lead presenter Ed Chamberlin has picked out the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup being run in the name of children's charity WellChild as one of the proudest moments in his career.

Chamberlin was speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he reflected on his shock decision to quit Sky Sports' Premier League football coverage to take over as the face of racing's terrestrial television coverage, the "impossible" challenge of pleasing every viewer and his regret at how the channel covered the Animal Rising protests at last year's Grand National.

Chamberlin, who turns 50 on Tuesday, also discussed his work as an ambassador for WellChild, which provides seriously ill children and their families the chance to thrive at home. His involvement with the charity followed his own diagnosis with stomach cancer in 2009, when he was based next to the children's cancer ward at Southampton Hospital.

"I was strong mentally in my journey and felt in control," he said. "But you watch kids going through the same and it breaks your heart. I really struggled seeing them and their families. I said to myself that if I get better I'm going to get involved with a charity and find a way to get kids out of hospitals. I discovered WellChild and started our annual golf day, which has its tenth anniversary this year."

Ed Chamberlin: his involvement with WellChild followed his own diagnosis with stomach cancer in 2009 Credit: Edward Whitaker

After Magners decided to cease its sponsorship of the Gold Cup at the end of 2020, the 2021 running carried the name of the charity.

Chamberlin added: "To have WellChild, which has been close to my heart for so many years, sponsor the Gold Cup was utterly surreal. It made me very emotional to see that charity on the big stage."

Chamberlin's own experience of cancer gave him a new mentality, a willingness to take risks that partly explains his most significant career change.

"I'm still asked why I left Premier League football and the majority of the population cannot understand it," he said. "But I don't have a single regret – I've loved the journey so far."

