'I love continuity' - Gary Moore on jockeys, Salver and a possible quick turnaround for Botox Has

Botox Has , an impressive winner of Saturday's Grade 2 Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock, will be entered in next weekend's Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell but is more likely to wait for the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree.

Botox Has completed a big-race double for the Gary Moore yard at Haydock on Saturday, with leading juvenile hurdler Salver also on the scoresheet in the Victor Ludorum. Both horses were given a clean bill of health by their trainer on Sunday morning, with Moore reluctant to make concrete plans for either at this stage.

"All of Saturday's runners have trotted up this morning and they seem to be fine," said the trainer. "I'll probably give Botox Has an entry at Fontwell on Sunday but probably the plan is to go to Liverpool.

"You wouldn't believe the amount of rain we had last night and that's the only reason he might go to Fontwell, but I might have another couple of options for that race and it's very doubtful he'll run."

Salver: smart juvenile won comfortably at Haydock Credit: John Grossick

Salver is a best-priced 16-1 with Coral and Unibet for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after winning his fourth race of the season at Haydock, but he is not a certain starter at this stage.

"I haven't spoken to his owners yet but he's entered in the Triumph and it will depend on how he is in the next few weeks and the ground," said Moore. "It was his fourth run on Saturday and he was getting stressed before the race. If it's getting to him I wouldn't be in a rush to run him again. We'll see how things pan out and there's also Liverpool as well to consider."

Even if Salver misses the Triumph, Moore could still be represented in the race, with recent Sandown scorer Peking Opera set to go on trial in Saturday's Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.

"Neither he or Salver impress me in their homework but they're talented when they get on a racecourse," said Moore. "Peking Opera has a fantastic mind but if he doesn't win on Saturday he probably won't be going anywhere at Cheltenham."

Peking Opera (nearest): another smart youngster for Team Moore Credit: Edward Whitaker

With Moore's son Jamie recently announcing his retirement from competitive riding, the trainer said he will continue to back Niall Houlihan and Caoilin Quinn to bring home the winners over jumps.

"They're here every day and I love continuity," he added. "They know the horses and, unless I think they don't get on with certain horses, I don't see any point using anyone else. Tom Cannon also comes in to ride out and so does David Noonan, but there's enough horses for them to share and I wouldn't bring in another rider.

"Niall proved himself last season and rides Peking Opera on Saturday and Caoilin hasn't done anything wrong on Salver, Botox Has or Nassalam so we'll stick with it."

