'I know how quickly it can change' - how a serious injury taught Saffie Osborne to stay grounded as big-race win continues brilliant year

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Saffie Osborne says she is determined not to get carried away by her impressive start of the season as she revealed that a serious fall last year has given her a fresh perspective.

Osborne, 24, is established well inside the top ten of the jockeys' championship and she moved a step closer to 50 winners for the year with big-race success on board Super Sprint winner Zigazig Ah at Newbury on Saturday.

However, she is keen not to think too far ahead, especially after last term when she was in red-hot form before suffering a fall at Wolverhampton in September and being forced to miss the remainder of the turf season.

Osborne said: "I know more than anyone how quickly your fate can change in this game. I think the day that I had my fall last year, I'd had two winners, and in the race after, I was in the back of an ambulance, so I know how quickly it can change.

"At the start of my career, I was probably a victim of being a bit of a dreamer, but I'm very lucky that I've had some very nice horses to ride and had some very good days. I've learned over the last five years to keep myself very grounded and manage my own expectations, and keep each day as it comes."

Saffie Osborne: "At the start of my career, I was probably a victim of being a bit of a dreamer" Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Now firmly back among the winners, and with just over £1.2 million in prize-money amassed this year, Osborne has been delighted with the support she has received from trainers, with her agent Tony Hind playing a key role in her excellent campaign.

She said: "Tony is doing an amazing job and the season has started brilliantly. To be in the middle of the top ten in the championship is incredible, and if you told me that at this time last year, when things were only just starting to pick up again, I probably wouldn't have believed you."

Osborne has built up a formidable relationship with Richard Spencer and Phil Cunningham, which culminated in scooping the £143,000 first prize in Newbury's feature on Saturday, but she is pleased with the opportunities she is getting from other yards too.

She said: "I've been really lucky to have loads of support from lots of different trainers, and I'm just really enjoying it as well. I'm rarely going to the races now without chances on horses that can win every day, and that makes it so much more enjoyable.

"As I said with Richard and Phil, I'm riding for people that I really love riding for, and it makes it so much more enjoyable because you know how much hard work they all put into it."

Zigazig Ah (Saffie Osborne, centre) beats Angels Lane (left) and Final Appeal in a three-way finish to the Super Sprint Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Having enjoyed high-profile success earlier in her career, Osborne believes maturity has helped her develop a more measured approach to the sport.

She said: "It's easy to let yourself get too high and low, this game's enough of a rollercoaster without you doing that, so I've managed to learn to keep myself very level, and I think that's stood me in good stead with my riding over the past year as well."

Another factor behind Osborne's success has been her ability to ride lighter weights throughout the season, creating opportunities at some of the biggest meetings.

She added: "I've been so lucky this year that my weight has been so good. To have a few winners on Guineas weekend, a couple at York and other big festivals so far this year, it's been due to being able to do these light weights and luckily I can do them very easily and don't feel any weaker because of it.

"It's opened lots of doors for me to get support from people I hadn't ridden for before and hopefully that continues."

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