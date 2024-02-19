'I hope they can bring us some luck' - Graeme McDowell heading to Kempton for unbeaten hurdler's Grade 2 bid

Harry Derham has Givemefive primed to keep the big-race dream alive for major-winning golfers Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell and stressed that Saturday's Kempton assignment will not be a prep run for next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Koepka, a five-time major winner including last year's PGA Championship, and McDowell own Givemefive as part of the Smash Racing syndicate — the name of the LIV Golf team Koepka captains. The ownership came about after Derham played alongside McDowell, who famously secured the winning point for Europe at the 2010 Ryder Cup, at a Pro-Am tournament.

Givemefive has made a perfect start for connections with two victories, including an 18-length romp at Warwick last month. The four-year-old is set to contest either the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle or Dovecote Novices' Hurdle on Saturday in front of at least one half of the golfing partnership.

"He's going on Saturday to win, certainly not as a prep race or anything like that." Derham said. "He'll go there and have a real good crack at it. I think Graeme's definitely coming along on Saturday and I'm not sure about Brooks yet, but it's fantastic to have them involved.

"Putting aside their brilliant sporting achievements, new owners coming into a yard is absolutely fantastic and very important. I hope they can bring us some luck. Graeme owned a share in a horse with us before called Fourofakind , who won for us at Hereford the other day.

"He's been the driving force behind Givemefive since we played golf together, and he's a very good man who enjoys his racing. Just like any owners, getting that nice horse is really exciting for them."

Givemefive: an impressive winner at Warwick last month Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Derham, who has the best strike-rate of any of the top 50 jumps trainers in Britain this season at 26 per cent, has not yet decided if Givemefive will stick to juvenile company in the Adonis or take on his elders in the Dovecote.

The son of Holy Roman Emperor is a 25-1 shot for next month's Triumph Hurdle, but an appearance at this year's Cheltenham Festival is not likely.

Derham said: "He schooled really nicely on Friday and Paul [O'Brien, jockey] was extremely pleased. We're really looking forward to Saturday. His Warwick run hasn't really worked out that well, but he couldn't have done more than he did. He seems adaptable and stays quite well, but he's got to go and step up now.

"I'm not really that bothered by Cheltenham. If he went and won really well and came out of it fine then we might consider it, but his owners can't go to Cheltenham and you have to think about them as well."

Should Givemefive run in the Adonis his rivals could include last year's Irish Derby fourth Peking Opera , who made a winning start for Gary Moore at Sandown, and the unbeaten Kalif Du Berlais for Paul Nicholls. Givemefive is also among 11 entered in the Dovecote, the other Grade 2 hurdles contest on the card.

Last year's runner-up Flegmatik is among 14 entered in the feature £150,000 Coral Trophy at Kempton, which is a Premier meeting in Britain on Saturday alongside Southwell's Winter Derby card.

His rivals could include 2022 first and second Cap Du Nord and Kitty's Light for Christian Williams, while Nicholls has left Il Ridoto and Solo in contention.

