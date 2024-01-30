Racing Post logo
'I haven't got many like him' - Nicky Henderson still on a high with staggering Sir Gino but has Triumph Hurdle warning

Sir Gino powers away from the final hurdle
Sir Gino: impressive winner at Cheltenham last weekendCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicky Henderson is still on a high after Sir Gino's breathtaking win at Cheltenham on Saturday, but the champion trainer warned short-odds backers that the JCB Triumph Hurdle picture could change dramatically this weekend.

Henderson jokingly called the Dublin Racing Festival the Willie Mullins Racing Festival, with Ireland's leading trainer responsible for 59 per cent of the 73 Grade 1 entries across the two days at Leopardstown, including in the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (1.50) on Saturday where a new threat to Sir Gino could emerge.

Mullins has eight entries for that Grade 1 contest, but Storm Heart is both the weekend's favourite and the main threat at Cheltenham to the electric Triumph Trial winner. 

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 30 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:04, 30 January 2024

