'I haven't got many like him' - Nicky Henderson still on a high with staggering Sir Gino but has Triumph Hurdle warning
Nicky Henderson is still on a high after Sir Gino's breathtaking win at Cheltenham on Saturday, but the champion trainer warned short-odds backers that the JCB Triumph Hurdle picture could change dramatically this weekend.
Henderson jokingly called the Dublin Racing Festival the Willie Mullins Racing Festival, with Ireland's leading trainer responsible for 59 per cent of the 73 Grade 1 entries across the two days at Leopardstown, including in the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (1.50) on Saturday where a new threat to Sir Gino could emerge.
Mullins has eight entries for that Grade 1 contest, but Storm Heart is both the weekend's favourite and the main threat at Cheltenham to the electric Triumph Trial winner.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 30 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:04, 30 January 2024
- 'The more support we can get the better' - training greats back calls to press MPs to engage in affordability checks debate
- Tony Bloom and Patrick Veitch to team up as Brighton & Hove Albion chairman eyes increased presence on the Flat
- Championship leader Sean Bowen raring to go as he prepares to return from injury next week
- 'Financially it's a big ask' - Musselburgh takes a risk with increased trials weekend prize-money
- Highfield Princess to run under new training partnership as Sean Quinn joins Grade 1-winning father John on licence
- 'The more support we can get the better' - training greats back calls to press MPs to engage in affordability checks debate
- Tony Bloom and Patrick Veitch to team up as Brighton & Hove Albion chairman eyes increased presence on the Flat
- Championship leader Sean Bowen raring to go as he prepares to return from injury next week
- 'Financially it's a big ask' - Musselburgh takes a risk with increased trials weekend prize-money
- Highfield Princess to run under new training partnership as Sean Quinn joins Grade 1-winning father John on licence