'I have full confidence in the track' - Brighton cleared to start delayed season after successful inspection and gallop

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Brighton is finally set to open its 2026 season next week after passing a track inspection following extensive remedial work and a trial gallop on Wednesday morning.

The Sussex venue had been forced to delay the start of its season due to damage to the racing surface earlier in the spring caused by leatherjackets and nematode infestations.

However, Brighton officials announced on Wednesday that work carried out by the grounds team, alongside independent agronomy experts, had been signed off by the BHA Racecourse Inspectorate.

Jockey Tom Queally, who rode in the successful trial gallop, said: “The horses we rode were a mixture, some experienced and some inexperienced. They all gathered a good deal of traction, with plenty of grip. I have full confidence in riding any type of horse over any distance at Brighton.”

The fixture scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 has already been transferred to Bath, as the passed inspection came after entries had closed, and the track’s first meeting is now set to take place on Friday, May 29.

Brighton's executive director Paul Ellison said: “We're delighted that the work undertaken by our grounds team at Brighton has been successful.

“We would like to thank them for all of their hard work, as well as all of the owners, trainers, jockeys, annual members and customers who have been inconvenienced by the delay to the start of the season.

“We very much look forward to getting our season underway and welcoming everyone back onto the racecourse.”

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