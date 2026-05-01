'I had to have the surgery re-done' - David Noonan back in action after eight months out following double leg break

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Grade 1-winning jockey David Noonan is intent on putting his injury nightmare behind him as he takes his first rides for eight months at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

Noonan fractured his tibia and fibula in his left leg after being kicked by a horse at the start at Fontwell last September, and complications with his recovery extended his absence significantly.

After weeks of rehabilitation, the 30-year-old underwent a second surgery on the injury at the start of the year, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

"I'm looking forward to getting going and starting the season off," he said. "The recovery process took longer than expected because I had to have the surgery re-done, and that's what took so much time. Thankfully from January until now, I've made very good progress and stayed ahead of schedule.

"I've been lucky with injuries in my career before but I knew it was going to be a long road to recovery, although I didn't think it would take this long."

Noonan, whose biggest success came on Le Patron in the 2023 Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown, suffered the injury in controversial circumstances at Fontwell because the starter was not in place at the scheduled off-time following a stewards' inquiry into the previous race.

Le Patron: David Noonan's Grade 1 winner

Champion jockey Sean Bowen, who said the riders were unaware of the hold-up as they went out to the track, cited the delay as a contributing factor to Noonan receiving a nasty kick from a rival horse at the start.

"It was a freak accident," said Noonan. "It wasn't an ideal situation, but unfortunately it happened. The timing was unfortunate as well as things were starting to get busier and there were lots of winter horses to look forward to.

"I'd like to thank the Injured Jockeys Fund for their help; I was mainly at the Taunton branch and they got me back going."

The former champion amateur rider, who rode as a conditional for David Pipe, hopes the new jumps season brings a fresh start with two rides at Uttoxeter.

Noonan was booked to make his return on the Nigel Hawke-trained Torrent (3.50 ) in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (3.50) before picking up a spare on Anxious Moments, trained by Charlie Longsdon for JP McManus, in the 2m maiden hurdle (1.55 ).

"I've done plenty of rehab, schooling, riding out and working on the simulator, and it's lovely to start back," Noonan said.

"I'm hoping to ride for a variety of people and I'll be looking to pick up my contacts from previous years. I'm fully aware it's going to be hard getting back in with people and the summer is a quieter period, but I'll be keeping busy and giving myself the best opportunity of getting rides."

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