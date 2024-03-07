Racing Post logo
'I feel pushed rather than leaving of our own accord' - owners set to remove some of their horses from trainer Tom Clover

Tom Clover (left) with Rogue Millennium after the Lingfield Oaks Trial
Tom Clover (left): with Rogue Millennium after the Lingfield Oaks Trial in May 2022Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tom Clover is set to lose around three-quarters of the horses he trains for The Rogues Gallery syndicate due to an apparent disagreement over the arrival of another ownership group into the trainer’s yard.

The Rogues Gallery and Clover have enjoyed a number of notable successes together. Chief among them was Rogue Millennium, who won the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last year and the 2022 Lingfield Oaks Trial. She was sold in December for 1,650,000gns.

The syndicate and trainer also claimed a Listed victory last year with Rogue Lightning, who was subsequently bought by Sheikh Tamim Al Thani’s Wathnan Racing for £1 million.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 7 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 7 March 2024

