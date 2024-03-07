'I feel pushed rather than leaving of our own accord' - owners set to remove some of their horses from trainer Tom Clover
Tom Clover is set to lose around three-quarters of the horses he trains for The Rogues Gallery syndicate due to an apparent disagreement over the arrival of another ownership group into the trainer’s yard.
The Rogues Gallery and Clover have enjoyed a number of notable successes together. Chief among them was Rogue Millennium, who won the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last year and the 2022 Lingfield Oaks Trial. She was sold in December for 1,650,000gns.
The syndicate and trainer also claimed a Listed victory last year with Rogue Lightning, who was subsequently bought by Sheikh Tamim Al Thani’s Wathnan Racing for £1 million.
Published on 7 March 2024
Last updated 18:00, 7 March 2024
