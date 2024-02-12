'I don't think there'll be any issues' - wet weather unlikely to scupper Saturday's Premier meetings

Hopes were high on Monday for a full complement of jumps action on Saturday with officials at Haydock and Wincanton confident of joining Ascot on a bumper ITV Racing schedule.

Although further rain is forecast throughout the week, Haydock's clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright is not anticipating any problems for the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial meeting, which has been boosted to eight races following the addition of the Listed mares' hurdle lost when Warwick was cancelled last week.

Tellwright said: "I think we'll be fit to race. We were wet last week but dry over the weekend and we're heavy at the moment. We've got showers through the week and a wetter day on Thursday, but I don't think there'll be any issues."

There was standing water on parts of Wincanton's track on Monday after 50mm of rain in the last seven days and although more showers are forecast, ground conditions are expected to improve sufficiently for the Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle fixture.

Clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said on Monday: "We've got a drying day today and I'd expect any of the water sitting on top to be gone by tomorrow.

"We've got showers around but it might dry quicker, then the showers make it worse again. It's still got room to be a soft or heavy Kingwell Hurdle. It's not ideal but at this stage I wouldn't be putting any warnings out there."

The ground at Ascot improved to good to soft, soft in places on Monday in the build-up to the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "We've got a generally dry couple of days but then it looks a little unsettled through to Friday. There's the possibility of between 9-20mm of rain, but the situation will become clearer in the next 24-36 hours. Saturday looks relatively dry, quite mild and breezy, so there's nothing too serious in the forecast at this stage."

The forecast rain is causing concern for Friday's meeting at Ffos Las, where the ground is heavy.

Ffos Las: concern ahead of Friday's meeting

Clerk of the course Tracey O'Meara said: "There's between 20-35mm forecast between now and Friday. It's moving in tonight and seems to be quite persistent. Hopefully, we'll get the better side of the forecast and it might be a bit more achievable to hold the fixture."

Leicester officials are also keen to monitor how much rain falls before Thursday's card.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We're due to be dry until lunchtime tomorrow and then there's a bit of rain around through to and including Thursday.

"We have heavy ground and can't take a massive amount of rain with the water table so high, so fingers crossed we get the lower end of the rainfall to give us a chance."

On the same day, conditions are also being monitored at Clonmel with the ground described as heavy and the possibility of 10-15mm of rain on raceday.

The forecast has also prompted the BHA to introduce an all-weather fixture at Southwell on Thursday due to the likelihood of Britain's three jumps meetings becoming affected by the weather.

Entries will close on Tuesday for the six-card fixture, which has the possibility of dividing into eight races, with declarations to take place on Wednesday. Chelmsford, who hosts the only other all-weather fixture on Thursday evening, will also delay declarations to Wednesday to accommodate for the additional meeting.



