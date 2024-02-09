'I don't have any concerns at the moment' - Newbury confident of Betfair Hurdle meeting going ahead

Newbury clerk of the course George Hill is hopeful the track will not need to call an inspection before Saturday's Betfair Hurdle (3.15) meeting despite heavy rainfall throughout the week.

The seven-race jumps card, which also features the Grade 2 Denman Chase (2.05) and Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase (2.40) , is the only Premier raceday on Saturday after the Kingmaker Novices' Chase fixture at Warwick was cancelled on Friday due to a waterlogged track.

The Berkshire track has been hit with just under 18mm since 5pm on Thursday and the going was described as heavy, soft in places on Friday morning. Together with rainfall during the week, Newbury has been hit with a total of 44.2mm since Tuesday.

Speaking late on Friday morning, Hill said: "It's not going to dry out too much. It's heavy, soft in places and we're due a bit more rain, from 2-7mm, at 5pm. I don't have any concerns at the moment. If we get the rain that's forecast we should be fine but if we get double those figures then that's a different story.

"I was forecast 25-35mm at the start of the week and I've had 45mm already. We'll monitor it but at the moment we can take a bit more rain and I'm happy."

Tellherthename out of the Betfair Hurdle

The testing conditions at Newbury have led to the withdrawal of leading fancy Tellherthename, trained by Ben Pauling, which means Onlyamatteroftime now gets a run in the Betfair Hurdle.

He makes up a three-strong challenge for Willie Mullins, the Irish champion trainer who has yet to win the race. Mullins will also run ante-post favourite Ocastle Des Mottes , who has drifted out to 5-1 (from 4) with the sponsors as a result of the expected testing ground, along with Alvaniy .

The cancellation of Warwick's Saturday card means Daryl Jacob has been freed up to ride Ocastle Des Mottes for his retainers Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, replacing Danny Mullins. Brian Hayes will ride Onlyamatteroftime.

Meanwhile, the Gary Moore-trained Spirit D'Aunou continues to shorten in the betting and is now 8-1 (from 14) with most firms due to the conditions at the track in the last few days.

The loss of Warwick means just four races, all from Newbury, will be broadcast live on ITV1 on Saturday.

Betfair Hurdle (3.15 Newbury, Saturday)

Betfair: 5 Ocastle Des Mottes, 6 Altobelli, Iberico Lord, 7 Spirit D'Aunou, 10 Brentford Hope, 11 Lookaway, 12 Kamsinas, 14 Aurigny Mill, Ito Ditto, Knickerbockerglory, Onlyamatteroftime, 16 bar

Warwick: Saturday's Kingmaker card has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track Credit: Edward Whitaker

Warwick and Uttoxeter Saturday cards called off

Warwick's Saturday card, which was due to feature the Grade 2 Kingmaker Novices' Chase, has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track.

A total of 36mm hit the course on Thursday, more than what was expected, and clerk of the course Tom Ryall said he was left with no other choice to cancel the seven-race card.

"It's pretty black and white this morning that we wouldn't be fit for racing," said Ryall. "It's frustrating because on Thursday morning we were looking at forecasts saying we'd get between 15-20mm, but we've got double and more. You can't beat mother nature and it's unfortunate to lose the card.

"We had 36mm of rainfall on Thursday, which fell over 20 hours from 4am until midnight. Coming in this morning has meant that part of the back straight is waterlogged and the home straight is too.

"There's not enough time for that water to go and we've still got further rain to come, which could be around 5mm. There's not enough time for significant improvement, so we've let people know early so they can make other arrangements."

Uttoxeter's meeting on Saturday has also been cancelled due to standing water in places on the track. The course held an 8.30am inspection, but with just over 14mm of rainfall overnight and more expected on Friday, officials made the early decision.

Richard Fothergill, clerk of the course, said: "It's obviously very disappointing. Earlier in the week we'd been quite hopeful, but as the week has gone on we kept getting more and more rain.

"We left on Thursday hoping for not much more, but we got more than double of what was forecast. We've had 36mm in the last 36 hours and it has left us with far too much standing water and it's not suitable for racing.

"With the forecast of more rain, even the drying conditions won't help us and there's no opportunity for it to improve."

2024 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Who will win the 2024 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury based on previous trends?

